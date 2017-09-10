THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has initiated action against encroachers in Mookkunnimala, but has come under fire for doing so. For while the hilly area came under the scanner a couple of months back for the illegal quarrying that has caused a nearly Rs 300 crore loss to the government, the present administration move which avoids the large encroachers is seen as tilting at windmills.

Notices were served to around 40 small-scale encroachers and others, as part of cancelling their title deeds for encroaching on public land. They were asked to produce documents to prove that they were the real owners of the land they now occupy and also called for a hearing at the District Collectorate last week. Meanwhile, major players have allegedly been left out from the list of encroachers, even though they were mentioned in the vigilance survey report.

One of the reasons for not serving notice to some of the major quarry owners is they were functioning on leased land. However, the vigilance survey report clearly stated fake orders of District Collectors were used to transfer land. The orders were used to forge village and survey records to transfer government lands to individuals, said Mookkunnimala Samrakshana Samithi leaders.

They also said the Vigilance had pointed out mining activities were illegally done in assigned lands which had been exclusively given for rubber cultivation. When all these factors were known, the district administration purposefully avoided the major encroachers, said the Samithi leaders.

Despite tried to contact officers in the Collectorate, no one was available for comment. The Vigilance report stated the government incurred a loss of about Rs 291.59 crore due to illegal mining activities in the hill. And this amount is apart from tax, royalty and fines to be imposed on quarry owners, which could come to more than Rs 1,000 crore. It had come across illegal mining activities in more than 130 acre (103.73 acre of poramboke land, 30.53 acre of rock poramboke and 0.411 acre of road puromboke). The report also points out 73.90 acre of poramboke land, 8.57 acres of rock poramboke and 0.186 acres of road poramboke were illegally converted to private lands.

