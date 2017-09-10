THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Huge crowds during festivities usually means an equally huge amount of waste. But hopefully, not anymore. The green protocol implemented during the Tourism Department’s Onam celebrations was successful in reducing the waste generated during the programmes which saw a large public turnout. Mayor V K Prasanth praised the ‘green army’ for its effective implementation of the protocol.

According to Prasanth, the protocol was a success in the major celebration venues, such as Kanakakkunnu grounds, Poojappura ground, Central Stadium and Kazhakoottam which witnessed large public participation last week. “The focus was on reducing the quantity of waste generated. The protocol helped in controlling the amount of plastic bottles, carry bags and glass bottles brought by the public and effectively checked people from discarding it at venues,” said the Mayor, who is chairperson of the Green Protocol committee.

Water kiosks reduced the dependence on bottled drinking water and volunteers disposed the bio-degradable waste scientifically and collected plastic bottles discarded by the public. Bags made of cloth and other eco-friendly materials were provided at venues. The volunteers created awareness among the public going to performances and also through an Onam pageant float.

The green army, built up by the Corporation from school and college students, was trained at the Model Boys Higher Secondary School in Thycaud. The green protocol had earlier been implemented successfully at the Attukal pongala, school art festival and swearing-in ceremony of the council of ministers.