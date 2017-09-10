THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the week-long Onam celebrations of the Tourism Department came to a close, awards were given away for the best floats and artists under various categories. The awards were given away by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and other dignitaries at the valedictory function.

Local Self Government institution: Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat (first prize) ; Nedumangad block panchayat (second prize). Cooperative institution: Circle Cooperative Union, Nedumangad (first prize), Circle Cooperative Union Neyyattinkara (second prize).

Government Department: Museum and Zoos (first prize), Information and Public Relations (second prize).

Central Government Institution: Botanical Garden, Palode (first prize), ISRO (second prize). Private institutions: Sree Sankara Vidya Peedom (first prize), Esha Foundation (second prize). Public sector undertakings: KTDC (first prize), NATPAC (second prize).

Non-Government institutions: DTPC, Kozhikode (first prize), Chalachitra Academy (second prize).

Best visual art form in pageantry: Gil Stan, Agasthya Siddha Marmakalari (first prize), David Rajan Master (second prize)

Best audio art form in pageantry: Ajimon, Thalamelam (first prize), Mailanthikkavu Sinkarimelam (second prize).

Best Illumination: Legislative Assembly (government category), Kerala Water Authority (semi-government category), Pothys (business establishment category), Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (LSG institution category).