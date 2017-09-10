THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Onam pageantry passed off peacefully on Saturday with the city police succeeding in ensuring safety to the public. As per the information from the city special branch, the city police successfully controlled over 12 lakh people who gathered to witness the pageantry.

The traffic along Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, Vazhuthacaud, Museum, Palayam, MG Road and East Fort was blocked for the procession while the commuters opted for narrow roads and bylanes for their travel. As the police had given prior information, all major roads were blocked to prevent vehicular traffic. City Police Commissioner P Prakash told Express traffic and law and order went on smoothly.

“Onam has passed off peacefully. Thanks to the entire team of police personnel who took efforts to control traffic and maintain law and order. No hiccups have been reported,” he said. Special CCTVs were installed at vantage points along the 5-km route for monitoring crowd movement.

At Vellayambalam, the onlookers nabbed a youth and handed him over to the police for allegedly misbehaving with a woman. He was let-off by the Museum police after giving a warning.