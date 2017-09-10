THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three suburban towns in the capital city has taken a big step towards development by offering free WiFi facility to residents. The free internet facility was launched at Venjaramoodu bus stand, Kallara bus stand and Palode Junction utilising a grant from the local area development fund of D K Murali MLA. BSNL is the service provider and the project is estimated to cost Rs 6.9 lakh a year.

“My constituency consists mostly of rural and tribal areas which aspire for development. This is one of the schemes envisaged to help the residents here enjoy the benefits of technological advancement,” said Murali. Free WiFi at important spots was part of the legislator’s poll promise. “Initially, the project faced some difficulties since it did not fall under the ambit of local area development fund. I secured a special sanction from the Finance Department to realise it,” he said. The initial response to the project is encouraging as per the user data shared by BSNL, according to him.

The MLA claimed it was the second such project utilising an MLA’s local area development fund; the first was implemented by T V Rajesh in Kalliasseri constituency. “It will be a big help to the young generation. Students can get the additional information they need in their studies and youths can search for employment opportunities or polish their skills,” he said.

Asharaf Palode, president of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi’s Palode unit said the facility at his town was a great help to poor students. “Students and youths are making good use of the facility. But the current data limit of 1 GB is too small. It should be increased,” he suggested.

The MLA said taking technology’s benefits to tribal areas was among his priorities as better mobile and internet connectivity will help address the issue of unemployment. A pilot project has been undertaken to provide mobile and internet connectivity for Sasthamnada and Kottamavu tribal colonies at Madathara. “I have requested the BSNL to set up a tower and their response is positive,” he said.