THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Separate pathways for cycles and pedestrians, multi-level parking and monitoring are the things good roads are made of. These could becoming a reality in the captial with the city police initiating road revamp plans with the implementation of a comprehensive traffic modernisation plan. The traffic revamp will take place together with the implementation of the smart city scheme by the City Corporation. The proposed ‘smart’ traffic system includes more surveillance cameras to improve the safety in the city, separate paths for cycles and pedestrians so they won’t obstruct the vehicular traffic, and multi-level parking facilities to tackle the city’s parking woes.



However, the first meeting on the traffic rejig with stakeholders is expected to take place only in October, because after a busy schedule of managing traffic, and law and order over the week of Onam celebrations, another week of heavy-duty traffic management is expected during the Navarathri celebrations in late September. According to City Police Commissioner P Prakash, the traffic revamp includes the installation of traffic signboards and road signs, and the renovation of major roundabouts with the technical support of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).



He said he has already discussed the plan with newly-appointed District Collecor K Vasuki and has her full support for the modernisation. “We will seek inputs from all the stakeholders, including the City Corporation, Road Safety Authority, NATPAC and NHAI, to make the initiative a success. The basic thing for the modernisation could be getting the funds. So that has to be sought from the Road Safety Authority. Everything should fall in place at the right time; we are expecting to move into discussions in the first week of October,” said Prakash.



The city police expressed hope the implementation of the smart city project will spur on the Corporation’s plans for modernisation. As per the smart city project, the central business district area, consisting of Chalai, Thampanoor and East Fort, has been tipped as the ideal locations for area-based development. Sources said the traffic congestion and unsceintific traffic system at East Fort could change for the better once the project is implemented.



Apart from modernisation, the city police will also strengthen traffic enforcement with the installation of more surveillance cameras and effective use of speed interceptors.

Noteably, while several police commissioners in charge of the city traffic police had introduced several initiatives to streamline traffic in the past, the recommendations themselves got stuck in a bureaucratic bottleneck.

Multi-level vehicle parking facility still a distant dream

Previous police heads in the city has also proposed a multi-level parking facility, but nothing materialised. One of the major factors contributing to traffic congestion, the police say, is on-street parking which results in four-lane roads effectively becoming two-lane roads. With these findings, the civic bodies were earlier asked to adopt a master plan for traffic management. Since acquiring and developing land for creating off-street parking facilities were not financially viable for civic bodies, temporary paid-parking facilities were implemented. However, the police expect a change once the smart city scheme is effectively implemented.