THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The jumbo prawn pickle made by Manisha Mathews and MJ Vijayan, an activist couple in Delhi, is pricey, but it has many takers in the city. While it is priced at Rs 900 for a 400 gm jar, the orders for the pickle comes much before the product lands here. Buyers know they can get prawns pickle for Rs 250, but here they are not paying just for the pickle here. Manisha, Vijayan and their son Ashvin have taken up pickle-making to support the cause of traditional fishermen around the world. The proceeds from the sale will be contributed to organising the 7th General Assembly of World Forum of Fisher People (WFFP) in Delhi from November 15 to 20.

Vijayan, Manisha and Ashvin are

cooking for a cause



According to Vijayan, entrepreneurship-oriented fund mobilisation was needed considering the political climate in the country. “My target is to raise Rs 1 lakh from the sales of pickle. I received good responses from socially conscious people from across the country, including in Thiruvananthapuram. Even the fish merchants in INA market in Delhi are keen to buy pickle from me after I told them about my intention,” he said.



Vijayan is the general secretary for Programme for social action and Manisha is the executive editor at SAGE Publications India. Ashvin has named the pickle ‘Maavi’, combining the trio’s names.



Valiyathura native and general secretary of National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) T Peter books orders for Maavi pickles here. “I received six orders in just one day. People from all walks of life are interested in buying it,” said Peter. Besides prawns, seer fish (Rs 700 per bottle) and chicken (Rs 500) pickle are also available.



The pickle bottles are delivered directly to homes by NFF volunteers. At present, Vijayan has no plans to courier it because of costs. “We send it through people visiting Delhi. If there are more orders we will make alternative arrangements as the buyers are ready even to bear the courier charges,” said Vijayan.

NFF, a national federation of state-level small and traditional fish workers’ unions in the country, will organise the WFFP this year. Peter’s idea of ‘One Fish One Fishworker’ campaign, a unique fund mobilisation drive where each fish worker contributes one fish for the organisation’s effort, has been a huge success. NFF received contributions from all districts in the state besides getting support from the entire coastal belt in the country.



About 700 delegates from 60 countries are expected to participate in the summit. According to Peter, hosting the programme will cost around Rs 80 lakh. The agenda of the summit is to ponder on issues such as ocean grabbing by big corporates. Issues such as those affecting the livelihood of traditional and small fishermen will also be discussed. The first WFFP general assembly was held in India in 1997 with the participation of 34 countries.

Peter can be contacted (8289905239) for pickle orders.