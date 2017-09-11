THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Adani Group has sought the state government’s help to source rock from Tamil Nadu and Kollam for completing the breakwater for the multi-crore Vizhinjam seaport project. So far, work has been completed on 650 metres of the structure, but sharp undercurrents and monsoon-induced rough seas have slowed progress.A senior Adani Group hand said the plan is to procure 32 lakh tonnes from quarries in Kollam and Kanyakumari district. So far, rocks were being sourced from quarries in Thiruvananthapuram district. It is understood the state government has passed on the group’s request to the Tamil Nadu government. ‘’The idea is to bring the rock through the sea route using barges. A special jetty is planned at the Kollam port for loading the rock,’’ an officer said.



Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd CEO Santosh Mohapatra was not available for comment. According to Grand Four Group (GFG), the contractor supplying raw material for the breakwater, the construction has reached a crucial phase. “About 650 metres have been completed, but now the boulders have to be dumped at a depth of 29 metres. Sharp undertows wash them away from the targeted spot once they are dropped into the sea, sometimes as far away as 40 metres,” said GFG managing director Naushad Khan. It is estimated 80 lakh tonne more will be needed to complete the entire 3.1 km-long breakwater.



Construction of the breakwater - billed as the first of its kind in the country due to its mammoth size and difficulty level - was kicked off in April 2016. The breakwater forms one of three major works in the first phase of the Rs 7,525 crore port project; the other two being dredging and reclamation and the construction of berths for a length of 800 metres.As per the concession agreement signed between Adani and the state government, the breakwater will have a total length of 3.1 km to provide tranquillity in the harbour basin so ships can moor with safety.

Breakwater break-up

There will also be a 10-metre wide road atop the breakwater. Also, the entire structure should be able to withstand “minimum significant wave’’ of 4.7 metres in height