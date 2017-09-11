THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will have traffic restrictions in place on Tuesday from 2 to 7 pm in view of the Sobhayatra procession organised by Balagokulam. The traffic along the Palayam-Statue-Pulimoodu-Ayurveda College-Overbridge- East Fort stretch and Vetti Muricha Kotta has been restricted and vehicles are directed to take the route via Palayam-Nandavanam-Bakery Junction and Panavila to get to Thampanoor.Vehicles violating the restrictions will be removed using recovery vans without notice. The traffic police will not be liable for any damage to these vehicles. Vehicles coming from the Nedumanagad side and moving to Thampanoor should take the route via Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud-Xanadu, Panavila and Model School Junction.



Vehicles coming from the Neyyattinkara side should avoid the Attakulanagara-East Fort route; they can turn from Killippalam via Chenthitta. Vehicles coming in from Attingal should turn at Public Library via Nandavanam Junction to reach Thampanoor. The police has requested the public to cooperate to make the city free from traffic congestion.



The vehicles carrying the procession participants should drop them at Palayam and park the vehicle beside the NH bypass taking the route via Asan Square, General hospital- Pettah-Chackai and Enchakkal. The vehicles should be parked without causing hiccups to traffic on the bypass road. Drivers should be present inside the vehicle or phone numbers should be clearly visible on the vehicle. The vehicles should pick the participants from the bypass and return to the destinations through bypass only.

For suggestions or complaints, please contact 0471-2558731, 0471-2558732.