THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An exhibition of paintings by Russian artist Evgeniya Maltseva has begun at the Russian Cultural Centre in the city.The exhibition features around 25 works that have as their theme the culture and people of Russia and India.

Maltseva, who hails from the Izhevsk, has conducted over 50 exhibitions in her country and abroad. Many of her works are on display in museums in Russia, the centre said.The exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram - which features mostly works using charcoal as the medium - is her first in India.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Politburo member M A Baby and Honorary Consul of Russia in Thiruvananthapuram Ratheesh C Nair were present.The exhibition will conclude on September 14.