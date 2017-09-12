THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bharat Yatra, which was launched by nobel laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi from Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Monday reached the state on Tuesday and was given a rousing reception in the capital.The Nobel laureate was welcomed by students of Jawahar Bala Vedi who came from Uzhamalakkal in the capital. Hundreds of children from schools in the city joined the march from Manaveeyam Veedhi to Tagore Theatre. The marchers, protesting the injustice that the children of the country face daily, called upon the youth of the country to step up and fight for children across India.

“Why am I marching? Because my children are being raped. I refuse to accept that eight children go missing and two are raped every hour. Each time if a single child is in danger, India is in danger. Bharat Yatra is to make India safe again for our children,” said Sathyarthi while addressing the crowd.

Addresses Children At Sarvyodaya

Earlier, Satyarthi and the yatra reached Sarvodaya School, where he addressed over 2,000 children, parents and teachers on the problems of child sexual abuse, trafficking and how the country must come together to combat it.“Kerala is the home of God. Standing here today, I feel the presence of God, in you wonderful children. We must challenge and change all social taboos . The voice for this should come from divinity and I am so happy that all major faith leaders and religions have come together for the first time and are supporting the Bharat Yatra”, Satyarthi told the students.



“Mother Teresa said that ‘peace begins with a smile’. The smile of a child should never fade and Kailash Satyarthi stands for the freedom of children and for peace for children.” said Father George Mathew, Principal, Sarvodaya School. The Yatra is the launch of the three-year campaign against child rape and child sexual abuse which is aimed at increasing awareness and reporting of the cases, strengthening intuitionist response including medical health and compensations, ensuring protection for victims and witnesses during trials and increasing convictions of child sexual abuse in a time bound manner.

The Yatra flagged off from Kanyakumari and will culminate in New Delhi on October 16, covering 11000 kilometres across 22 states, including Kerala. It has received whole-hearted support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Satyarthi has been campaigning for the freedom, safety and security for children across the globe for the past 36 years. His Nobel Peace Prize (2014) was for his continuous efforts and struggle for the rights children.