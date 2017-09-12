THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Kurisumala pilgrimage at Vellarada here will conclude on September 14 with the feast of glorification of the holy cross.

The programmes will start with the worship of Pieta at 7 am. A holy mass under the leadership of Auxiliary Vicar of Undavancaud Fr Pradeep Anto will be held at ‘Neruka’, the summit of the mount, at 10 am. Concluding ceremonies will be held at the ‘meeting place’ at 5 pm. Kurisumala director Vincent K Peter will lead the concluding mass.Educational scholarships for students securing MBBS admission will be distributed during the function.