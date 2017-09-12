THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase of the `100 crore Saigramam, a community living project by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, at Thonnakkal near Attingal has been completed. Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha P J Kurien will formally inaugurate the project on Tuesday and Deputy Speaker of Kerala Assembly V Sasi MLA will preside over the function.

Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust executive director K N Anandakumar will welcome the gathering. Richard Hay MP, K S Sabarinathan MLA, vice-chairman of Norka-Roots K Varadarajan and chairman of advisory committee of the trust D Babu Paul will deliver the keynote address.

The first phase of Saigramam involves 63 projects spread across a sprawling 25 acre campus. It includes an orphanage for children (Sai Nikethan), old age home for men (Saketham), old age home for women (Sayoojyam), stay home for mentally challenged men (Santhwanam), free school for children in and around Saigramam (Sathya Sai Vidyamandir), free canteen (Sai Narayanalayam), an upcoming arts and science college,villas and flat for permanent stay for retired hands etc are some of the important institutions functioning on the Saigramam campus.

“We have been able to develop the project on the basis of the contributions made by over 2 lakh benefactors. It includes a push cart vendor from Chiranyinkeezhu who wholeheartedly gave a share of his earnings for the cause,” said Anandakumar.According to him the campus was developed as a self-sustainable model on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj.