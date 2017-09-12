THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nobel laureate and champion of child rights Kailash Sathyarthi on Tuesday gave a mantra with three ‘Ds’ to children who gathered at the Tagore Theatre here to listen and interact with him during a programe organised by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The mantra “Dream, Discover and Do” would help the children make a positive change to society, he reminded. Elaborating on the mantra, Satyarthi said children have to learn to dream big. “Children also need to discover the power within themselves. If you are honest, fearless and truthful, you will be able to discover the power within you,” he reminded. After children discover themselves, they need to ‘do’ or ‘act’ so that the society benefits from it, he added.



“Nobody is ordinary. We are all part of the divine godliness. We have infinite power and intelligence. Don’t be blind followers of any heroes though you can be inspired by them. But you should realise the real hero is within each one of you. You are the change-makers,” Satyarthi said amid a thunderous applause.



Concern Over Atrocities

The renowned child rights activist shared his concern over the rising atrocities against children in the country. “Every hour, two children are abused and eight children go missing. We need to refuse the situation in which children are robbed of their childhood, their freedom and their joy,” he said.

He said the Bharat Yatra was launched with the objective of fighting child abuse. “We are marching over 11,000 kilometres through 22 states. This yatra is the first of its kind in history and the largest social movement being built on this issue,” he added.



In response to a query by Vindhya of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam, on the recent killing of a Class two student at a school in Gurgaon and how children were unsafe in school, Satyarthi said it was a shameful incident. “We need to put an end to such incidents in order to make schools safe. Schools can be safe only when there is a mass movement. That’s why need to join the yatra,” he said.Satyarthi told Aleena, a student of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, that the mindset that supports child labour should change.

“Child rights is not something which is merely written in law books. Child rights should become a culture. This begins with a respect and friendliness towards children,” he said.

To a query by Fatima of Mar Thoma School on the restrictions imposed on mother tongue in some schools, Satyarthi said there is no better a medium to express and grow with confidence than one’s mother tongue. “Children should primarily be taught in their mother tongue. Other languages can be taught but the mother tongue should never be suppressed,” he added.