THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A move to construct breakwaters at Veli estuary to find a permanent solution to flooding in the low-lying areas of the city has drawn protests from the coastal population.

The project will adversely impact coastal and marine eco-systems, Friends of Marine Life, a Valiyathura-based research group said. The state government was in a hurry to revive the breakwater project to hide the failure of the much-hyped Operation Anantha, FML said.



The Harbour Engineering Department cannot sincerely say the breakwaters constructed in the past 25 years by it are environment-friendly or has not created a financial liability for the government. The 370 metre-breakwater at Muthalappozhi in the district has already been adjudged a failure, FML convener Robert Panipilla said. Dumping plastic wastes from the city into the sea can have dangerous consequences on marine life, Panipilla said. The dumping of plastic wastes is one of the greatest threats faced by the oceans, he said. The UN Ocean Conference held in June had drawn special attention to this issue.