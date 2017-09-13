THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Corporation is in the process of finalising the list of beneficiaries who will get houses under the LIFE mission. After considering the appeals received in the first phase, the civic body published the list of appeal candidates among the beneficiaries at the corporation office and website. Those who have complaints, to add or omit from the list can appeal before district collector before September 16. Kudumbashree conducted of survey for LIFE mission to identify beneficiaries. The district has the highest number of landless in the state. As per survey there are 65,042 landless and 13,013 homeless in the district. In the first appeal list there are 2,571 in landless and 2 in homeless categories.



LIFE mission is aimed at providing house to all homeless families in the state. The mission envisages award of financial assistance (Rs 3.5 lakh for general, Rs 4.0 lakh for SC/fishermen and actual cost for ST families) to those houseless families who are in possession of land. For those who are landless (and houseless) mission will construct flats or apartments and will handover the keys to the beneficiaries. LIFE mission is special and different as it aims not only to provide houses, but also envisages providing sustainable livelihood for the families by providing skill training.



For the government of Kerala, one of the most important tasks is to provide roof over the head of each family in the State at the earliest.The government is undertaking a massive housing campaign to build houses for 1.58 lakh families who are without land or roof over the heads. The mission is not just confined to providing housing alone but also financial empowerment ensuring livelihood means. The government has set a target of rehabilitating all landless and homeless within in the next five years.



According to estimates 3 cents of land would be required per family for independent houses which means a total of 6,000 acres for 2 lakh families.Considering the huge shortage of land, the Government plans to build housing complexes which would require 1,140 acres of land. Social security schemes will be initiated in the housing complexes, as well as skill training for adults among the beneficiaries. The project will be coordinated between the departments of local self-government and social welfare.