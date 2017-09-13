Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacting with Child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi at the reception given to Sathyarthi’s Bharat Yatra against child sexual abuse and trafficking at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi gave a call for war against the rising atrocities against children in the country.He however said the war against the violence on children was based on non-violence. Satyarthi was speaking at a function held at theTagore Theatre here as part of the Bharat Yathra conducted by his foundation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state would not tolerate the crimes against children. He however said the children in the state were safer compared to other states. “Children should get a care free childhood to mould them into citizens. They should have an adolescence to practise world class skills, and a youth to experiment and practice what they learned,” he said. An early entry by the Chief Minister led to some confusion.

The programme was cut short after the Chief Minister advanced his meeting with Satyarthi much to the discomfort of the organisers.In the process he also cut short the song of Geetu Biju of Government Model Higher Secondary School in Kollam.

She along with 19 other students from disadvantaged background were brought to the venue by an NGO, Kanal Innovations, to interact with Satyarthi. When the Chief Minister left the venue Satyarthi told Geetu to complete her recital. When she did, the audience gave her a thumping applause.