THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The women and children who come to the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital in Medical College for treatment can now avail the services of its MRI-CT scan facility. This new facility will be a shot in the arm for the public sector hospital in the district. The patients can now do the expensive MRI and CT scans at much lower rates here than provided by the private players. Health Minister K K Shylaja inaugurated the MRI - CT scan set up by HLL– HINDLABS inside the SAT hospital.



As of now women, pregnant women and children admitted at the SAT hospital have to go to the medical college or approach the private labs for the facility. Due to heavy rush at the medical college, patients have to wait long and most of them are forced to rely on private labs, which squeeze them dry.

After the inauguration, Shylaja said steps are being taken to provide more MRI- CT Scan units at the medical college. She said Thiruvananthapuram Medical College is moving towards a major transformation into a centre of excellence. The minister said the new Casualty and OP block will be open to the public soon.



The new MRI-CT Scan facility at SAT by HLL-HINDLABS offers service at an attractive discount rate of 60 per cent. Apart from this, ten per cent of the BPL patients will be offered the facility free of cost.

The new HINDLABS center at SAT has been set up at a cost of Rs 11.30 crore. It is equipped with the most modern equipment that include 1.5 Tesla MRI scan machines, and CT Scan with 128 slices. Apart from patients from SAT, the centre will also provide essential diagnostic services to the patients of Medical College Hospital, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and other outpatients.



In her inaugural address, Shylaja reiterated that the health sector in Kerala will get a major boost through Ardram mission. On the major initiative of converting Public Health Centres to Family Health Centres (FHC), she said two FHCs in Kannur and three in Thiruvananthapuram have started functioning. She said the government hopes to launch as many as 120 FHC in the state this year.

HLL Lifecare Ltd chairman R P Khandelwal, DME Remla Beevi, Medical College Principal Dr Thomas Mathew, SAT superintendent Dr A Santosh Kumar, Medical College superintendent Dr M S Sharmad and others were present at the inauguration.



HLL has established itself as a reliable brand in the field of quality diagnostic services at an affordable cost through its diagnostic services division ‘Hindlabs’. The CT scan facility at SAT hospital is the fifth one that is being established in the state. It has successfully established MRI Scan facilities at Kozhikode, Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kottayam. The company has proven expertise in delivering quality and customer-friendly diagnostic services through public-partnership models and so far the MRI scanning units of HINDLABS have so far benefited around two lakh patients, HLL officials said. HLL also runs a state-of-the art-HINDLABS Diagnostic Centre and Multi-speciality Clinic at the TRIDA Complex opposite to the Government Medical College.

‘A boon for patients’

SAT hospital superintendent Dr A Santosh Kumar said the MRI-CT scan at the hospital will lessen the burden and patients will not have to go out for the scan. ‘’We used to send our patients, even pregnant women to Medical College hospital or private labs for scanning,’’ he said. The facility will help save a lot of time and the difficulties the patients face when they go to the medical college or private labs, he said. Another bright benefit is that scans here cost 60 per cent less than that charged by the private labs, he added.