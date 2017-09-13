THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its nation-wide agitation against the BJP Government’s economic policies and alleged corruption, the CPI will hold evening dharnas in all constituencies across the state on September 28.

The CPI state executive meet chaired by K P Rajendran on Tuesday formulated plans to make the two LDF campaign marches - led by CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran - a major success. The party will set up organising committees for the march at all centres.

The party will hold a meeting to form the reception committee for its state conference - scheduled to be held from March 1 to 4 at Malappuram - at Malappuram Bus stand auditorium on September 20. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, Central secretariat member Pannian Raveendran, national executive member K E Ismayil, state assistant secretaries K Prakash Babu and Sathyan Mokeri attended the executive meet.

The executive expressed condolence on the demise of journalist Gauri Lankesh, N Chellappan Pillai (Mukhathala), T A Varghese (Koothattukulam), M Sahadevan (Chavara), Padmanabha Pillai (Kottarakkara), V Prabhakan Pillai (Sooranad), V K Krishnankutty (Pathanamthitta), K G Sasidharan (Cherthala), T M Kunhiraman Nair (Koyilandi) and D L Sachdev (INTUC former national secretary).