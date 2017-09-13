THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Look at that! He’s posing for it!’’ Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran exclaims gleefully, as he is led to the last photograph in the row. It has former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy merrily indulging a young photographer. ‘Kazhchavattom,’ the three day-photo exhibition organised by the sixth batch of photojournalism students of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club had many such snaps from daily life on display. Organised at the Press Club Hall, it features nearly a hundred photographs by 14 aspiring young photographers. One telling photograph by Ashok S R has a lion-tailed macaque languishing in a cage at Thattekkad. Just outside it, in sharp relief in the foreground, are four tree stumps, the axe marks still fresh.



The works reveal, variously, a compelling concern for nature, the bleak underbelly of urban life and a quick eye for the strange and the comic. As the adage goes, every photo has a story behind it. A snap by Anu A shows a mother wailing over her dead six-year-old. The little girl lost her life after getting trapped in the chaotic waters of the estuary (pozhi). The destructive consequences of man’s disregard for nature is sharply etched in a work by Jaison. The colour snap has two women, water pots perched on their hips, hurrying past a a thin stream making its way past the plastic waste dumped on its banks. In another exhibit, a monkey uses its sharp teeth to open a plastic water bottle.



There are also photographs by M S Mahesh and Gokul Govind R which have Kashmir as the theme. One, by Mahesh, has a blue-clad Kashmiri woman standing at the entrance to her home, her right arm thrown sideways - lazily, protectively - on the door-frame. Her burning gaze, at once proud and forbidding, forms the focus of the picture.



The scene has a Kerala connection, says Mahesh. The woman’s musician son Abdul Rashid Mir was in Thiruvananthapuram for the last Nishagandhi Festival where Mahesh photographed him. The friendship grew and Mir invited the youngster to his homeland. The mother was initially reluctant to be photographed, but had acquiesced at her family’s insistence! The exhibition, which is on daily from 10 am to 6 pm, will conclude on Friday.

