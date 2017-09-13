THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sixth state conference of the Senior Journalists Forum will begin here on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference at 4 pm at the Press Club here.

The scheme formulated for the healthcare of senior Journalists will start functioning from Wednesday.

The Chief Minister will distribute membership to five members to mark the launch of the scheme. The scheme is being implemented with the support of the government in association with major private hospitals in the state.

The private hospitals have promised to offer concession to the senior journalists for their treatment. Over 150 members will attend the state conference. Ministers Kadakampally Surendran, V S Sunilkumar, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, O Rajagopal MLA will attend.Senior Journalists and award winners will be honoured at the meeting at 9 am on Thursday. The delegates session will begin at 10 am.