THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Krishna Jayanthi Baladinam celebrations organised under the aegis of the Balagokulam turned the cities, towns and villages across the state into Ambadys.

The Sree Krishna Jayanthi celebrations held at over 10,000 centres in the state literally took every nook and cranny of the state into a spirit of devotion, love and happiness. The capital city virtually turned into Ambady with hundreds of tiny tots in the attire of Unnikannan, Radha and Gopikas conquering the hearts of the devotees.

The Mahasobhayatra started at 4.30 pm from the Maha Ganapathy temple, Palayam, and ended at the Putharikandam ground.Sobhayatras taken out from various centres in the city came to ten points. The Sobhayathras taken out from Museum, Mascot Hotel, LMS , Vanross Road, Press Club, General Hospital and Petta, culminated at Palayam Maha Ganapathi temple premises where Kanayi Kunhiraman inaugurated a meeting. Balagokulam state executive member D Narayana Sarma delivered the message.

Children in the attire of Lord Krishna, Radhas and Gopikas and floats representing the stories in the epics related to Sreekrishna were paraded in the sobhayathra.

Panchavadyam, Nadaswaram, percussion instruments and ornamental umbrellas added to the pomp and glitter. Women in traditional attire formed Dharma Vahini highlighted the message of ‘Surakshtiha Balyam, Sukrutha Bharatham’ to raise awareness against the atrocities towards women and children. Floats representing Sandeepani Ashram, Kaliyamardanam and stories from the lives of Sreekrishna attracted the attention of the onlookers.

The ‘thrikkai venna’ kept in the pooja rooms of houses were taken to Putharikandam and ‘abhishekam’ was held on the idol of Sreekrishna kept there. Former Melshanthi of Sabarimala Goshala Vishnu Vasudevan conducted the abhishekam.Attukal Devi Temple Trust distributed the Avilpothi and Unniyappam prasadam to the children who participated in the sobhayathra.Balagokulam office-bearers K Babu, Satheesh Poojappura, V S Abhilash, S Rajiv, Mayamohan, S Suresh, T Nandakumar and GS Rajiv led the Sobha Yathra.A small cultural procession was taken out under the aegis of the Left outfits parallel to the Sobha Yatra from Kowdiar.