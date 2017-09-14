THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Burglars struck at a locked residence at Palkulangara in the city and decamped with cash and gold worth 30 sovereigns. The theft took place at the residence of Viswanathan at Amma Residents Association at Palkulangara.

The Vanchiyoor police have registered a case in connection with the incident and a probe is on to trace the culprits. According to the police, the theft came to light when Viswanathan’s son Vinod, a software engineer, returned after work around 1.30 am.

The residents were away to attend a wedding at Mavelikkara. It was found the locks of the door were broken and the gold ornaments kept in a shelf in the bedroom stolen. It is suspected the burglars escaped after breaking open the back door. The police reached the spot and collected evidence.

A forensic examination was conducted and a dog squad inspected the spot. The police suspect a team of three burglars carried out the operation. Though the city police had instructed the public to inform them while keeping away from their houses, many residents have not complied with the directive.