Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Health sector in a mess, says Kannanthanam

The health sector in the country is in a massive mess and  it is a cause for concern that two million children die before attaining the age of one, Union Minister of State for IT and Tourism Alphons K

Published: 17th September 2017 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2017 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam visiting Archbishop M Soosa Pakiam at theLatin Archbishop’s House at Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health sector in the country is in a massive mess and  it is a cause for concern that two million children die before attaining the age of one, Union Minister of State for IT and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam has said.

“Infant deaths in Uttar Pradesh is just one instance. Under several health parameters India is worse than sub-Saharan countries” he said after inaugurating the national medical summit organised by the IMA Trivandrum branch here on Saturday. “Even Kerala, which has several high health standards witnessed a large number of deaths owing to a non-fatal disease like chikungunya. The primary health sector in the state is in a shambles,” he said.

 Kannanthanam with Palayam Imam Suhaib Moulavi at Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday |  MANU R MAVELIL

Recalling his personal experiences, the minister said hospitals in Kerala charge lesser amounts when compared to their counterparts in Delhi. The minister urged the medical fraternity to be compassionate to their clients and levy nominal charges. Kannanthanam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream is to create an India where people can live with dignity. “The Union Government’s priority is not the upper crest but the commoners and the poor. Basic healthcare, housing, roads and infrastructure are the focus areas,” he said.

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Kerala has become a state with low death rate, but high disease rate. “There are several issues to be addressed. The decrease in road accidents has not helped reduce the death rate as the victims do not get treatment in the golden hour,” he said. The minister said Keralites maintain personal hygiene but turn a blind eye to hygiene in public places. Waste dumping in public places and pollution of water bodies are creating the issue of contagious diseases, he said. IMA state president VG Pradeep Kumar, Dr John Panicker, Dr A Marthanda Pillai, Dr Arul Raj and Dr Jayalal addressed the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp