Government refuses to budge on deadline extension

The state government has informed the Adani Group it cannot extend the Phase I deadline for the Vizhinjam port project.

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government has informed the Adani Group it cannot extend the Phase I deadline for the Vizhinjam port project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conveyed the government’s stand during a meeting with Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ, and top officials of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL). The Chief Minister asked the company to expedite work using additional dredgers. 

The CM’s stand follows a conclusion by the independent engineer for the project that no extension need be given. Instead, the company should be asked to restart the stalled dredging using additional dredgers, sources said. Meanwhile, at Tuesday’s meeting, Karan reiterated the company’s stand that the December 4, 2019, deadline is likely to be overshot. Work has been hit on account of the Ockhi cyclone in November and shortage of rocks. The cyclone had damaged two dredgers which have been pulled in for repairs. 

He also asked the government to ensure the district administration’s support in procuring rocks for restarting the construction of the breakwater. Although the government had tentatively decided to allow quarrying under direct supervision of the company, no decision has been finalised on it. The deadline for Phase I is December 4, 2019. The Adani Group had initially asked for an extension of 16 months.

Aid for Ockhi victims 
The Adani Group has agreed to provide a financial assistance of C5 lakh each to the victims of the Ockhi cyclone, according to the government. The decision was taken during the meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ. The state government had earlier announced C22 lakh each to the victims, which include C2 lakh as assistance by the Centre. 

