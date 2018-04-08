Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government comes out with guidelines on brain death certification

The Health Department has formulated guidelines for certifying cases of brain death cases and it is meant to allay people’s doubts and apprehensions, Health Minister K K Shylaja has said.

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Health Department has formulated guidelines for certifying cases of brain death cases and it is meant to allay people’s doubts and apprehensions, Health Minister K K Shylaja has said.The guidelines formulated as per the Kerala High Court’s directions will help to reaffirm there is not an iota of chance of the victim returning to life. Conforming to globally laid down norms, they should be adhered to by all government and private hospitals. Its three major components are the precautions to be taken before the confirmation tests, review of brain stem reflexes and apnoea test.

The guidelines make a clear distinction between coma and brain death. It specifies the tests to be conducted for analysing whether the person is indeed comatose. In the case of stroke victims, brain death confirmation steps can be initiated  only if the patient is on ventilator support. 

Four doctors - one of whom should be a government medic - must certify brain death. The apnoea test should be conducted on the patient in two phases in the presence of the government doctor. If brain death is certified, all the four doctors should sign the Form 10 (Transplantation of Human Organ and Tissue Rules 2014). This should be kept in the medical record and e-medical record. Brain death should be confirmed after the second apnoea test and the results of the test disclosed to the patient’s relatives.

Kerala High Court Health Department

