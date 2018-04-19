THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come Sunday and you can take a fur baby home and that too for free. Breed dogs, crossbred ones and local breed dogs and puppies can be adopted at the mega adoption drive planned in the city.

The Trivandrum chapter of People for Animals is conducting a mega pet adoption drive at Manaveeyam corridor wherein healthy puppies, adult dogs, cats and kittens will be put up for adoption. The organisation, which is conducting its third drive in Manaveeyam, hopes to re-home the animals rescued from the streets.

As many as 15 puppies, cats and five adult dogs will be brought for the adoption programme. A vet will accompany the team of volunteers during the adoption drive. The animals that have been screened for diseases can be adopted for free. “The puppies which are old enough to be vaccinated will be given vaccinations before handing them over. All the adult dogs have been vaccinated and they are ready to be adopted,” said Latha Indira, secretary, People for Animals, Trivandrum. Further,

anti-Rabies vaccination and sterilisation of the dogs will be done free of cost by the organisation. “The animals which are adopted from us will be given free anti-rabies shots and will be sterilised,” she added.

"There is a misconception among people that dogs need to be brought home when they are very young to develop an attachment. But that is so wrong! Adult dogs will get easily accustomed to new owners,” said Latha.

Why adopt

“When you adopt, it is one dog off the street. Indian dogs are easier to maintain and are accustomed to our climate. Their immunity is high and you can cut down your visit to the vet. They make good watch dogs too. The breed mania is quite alarming and adopting an Indian dog can help you in a plethora of ways,” Latha Indira, secretary, People for Animals says. The adoption and awareness programme which is organised in association with Manaveeyam Cultural Group will begin at 4 pm.