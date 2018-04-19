THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 2,000 candidates appeared on the first day of the 10-day army recruitment rally which began here on Wednesday. The candidates from Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts attended the selection process. Over 31,000 candidates had applied online for attending the rally which is being held at the Colachel Stadium, Pangode Military Station. The candidates went through a gruelling test consisting of a 1.6-km run, clearing a zig-zag balance and a nine-foot ditch and pull-ups. They will also undergo medical tests.

The rally is open to unmarried males from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta for the categories of Soldier General Duty, Soldier (Clerk/Stores Keeper), Soldier Technical, and Soldier Tradesmen.The rally is hosted by the Army Recruitment Office (ARO), Thiruvananthapuram.Brigadier P S Bajwa and Colonel S K Patnaik, ARO were present. The army has warned candidates against falling prey to touts. Random dope tests will also be conducted.