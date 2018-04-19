THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries Minister J Mercikutty Amma on Wednesday said technological advances made by the Telangana Fisheries Department in the inland fish production would be made available in Kerala to increase its domestic inland fish production. After holding a meeting with Telangana Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Hyderabad, the Minister said Telangana is one of the leading states in the country in domestic inland fish production and cage fish farming and fingerling production.

“They assured us to provide their technical expertise with Kerala. Telangana has around 1.8 lakh ha reservoirs, which constitutes the lion’s share of the domestic inland fish production of the state. Whereas, the state has around 34,000 ha reservoirs and the potential of which is yet to be tapped fully. In this backdrop, the department decided make use of the technological expertise of Telangana to increase the inland fish production of Kerala. The state requires around 12.5 crore fingerlings annually but it could raise its production from just two crore to four crore in the last two years,” the Minister said.