TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : PWD Minister G Sudhakaran has said the World Bank has given nod for the second phase of Kerala State Transport Project project involving the development of Punalur-Ponkunnam Road, Thiruvalla bypass and modernisation of Thiruvalla town. The minister was informed by KSTP project director Ajith Patil. Earlier, the government had submitted a proposal to the World Bank for sanctioning the funds.

The minister said the Punalur-Ponkunnam Road project was earlier envisaged as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode during the previous UDF Government. Due to the efforts of the LDF Government the project was taken up in EPC mode.