THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Various cultural groups will gather on Sunday at the Manaveeyam Veedhi to mark the 17th anniversary of the Manaveeyam Street, the cultural corridor of the capital.

The gathering will be held at 4.30 pm raising the slogan, “ Kaanuka, Kelkukka, Parayuka” ( See, listen and say it) which aims at maintaining a peaceful life and sustenance and spreading of love.

According to the organisers, it would be a peaceful co-existence more than a celebration. Special screening of films and a special show of folklore performances will also be held.