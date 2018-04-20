THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Secretariat building is all set to chant the ‘Go Green’ mantra by adopting a green protocol. A formal announcement in this regard will be made on June 5, World Environment Day, as part of a state-level ‘Go Green’ campaign for government offices across the state. Accordingly, special bins will be installed at the Secretariat for segregated waste collection. Plastic and flex-boards will be replaced with cloth banners and boards at official functions. Secretariat staff will also be advised to use reusable vessels and plates for storing food items. Plastic carry bags will also be banned in the Secretariat campus as part of the state-level ‘green protocol’ campaign for government offices.

Some years ago, an attempt was made to rid the Secretariat campus of flex boards and hoardings. The then Chief Secretary had issued an order banning flex boards and advertisements on the Secretariat campus. The rationale was that the view of the Secretariat, a grand old building from the Travancore era, is getting blocked.

“It is the duty of all to make sure that the grandeur and importance of the Secretariat is maintained,’’ Jose Cyriac, then Chief Secretary, had said in an order at the time. For a time, the order was strictly followed.

Govt offices geared up to wear eco-friendly lookA high-level meeting held here on Thursday decided to adopt a green protocol in government offices across the state. As part of the initiative, plastic carry bags will be banned in offices by May 15 and employees will be encouraged to use steel and porcelain cups and plates and replace flex-boards and plastic with eco-friendly materials. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Paul Antony. Steps are being taken to make the formal ‘Go Green’ announcement on World Environment Day.

The government will shortly issue a circular to government offices regarding the guidelines to be followed in adopting the green protocol. Suchitwa Mission executive director Ajaykumar Varma presented an action plan for implementing green protocol initiatives in government offices at the meeting on Thursday. Every government office will have a nodal officer for the eco-friendly initiative.

Government offices will also be advised to clear inorganic waste materials from their premises by tying up with scrap dealers or the Clean Kerala Company formed by the state government. The ‘Go Green’ call also aims at addressing a complaint raised by women employees in government offices about toilets. Under the initiative, toilets in government offices will be made ‘women-friendly’ and it will also be ensured that they are kept clean and supplied with water and electricity.

