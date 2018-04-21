TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A model NEET exam organised by SPARSHAM will be held at COK Auditorium at the Medical College on Sunday. This year’s NEET exam is scheduled for May 6. SPARSHAM is a charitable organisation of employees and students of the Government Medical College. The highlight of the examination is the question paper of the model examination is prepared by the students who passed out from the medical college in 2017. The 2017 batch students are the first who wrote the NEET exam. The examination will begin at 7 am and there will be 150 questions. For registration and details, contact : 9745740111,9605983500.