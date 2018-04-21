THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unidentified body of a woman, assumed to be more than a month old, was spotted in a putrified state near Vazhamuttom on Friday.The body was spotted among bushes and was found a little away from the water body. Since the Latvian woman, Liga Skromane’s missing case is yet to be solved, the police will conduct a forensic examination to check whether the body is that of the 33-year-old who came to Kerala for Ayurveda treatment and went missing from Kovalam beach on March 14.

According to police sources, if the sister of Liga, who is staying back to assist the missing case, can identify the corpse, more forensic examination including DNA sample matching will be done. It’s also been learned the clothes on the body, including leggings, were still intact and therefore chances of rape appeared to be remote. The Special Investigation Team probing the woman missing case has also reached the spot to collect evidence. The body will be moved to Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.