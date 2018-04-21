THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SAT Hospital has filed a police complaint against 35 persons for harassing its staff in connection with the missing of a woman on Tuesday. Shamna, 21, wife of Anshad of Pallickal near Madavoor, went missing from the SAT hospital on Tuesday. She was traced from Karunagappally on Thursday.Shamna’s relatives were staying at the OP building of the hospital for two nights and three days after she went missing. In the complaint, hospital RMO P G Hariprasad said the relatives harassed the staff and patients. Two doors were broken and a plug point was damaged. The gang comprising 20 males and 15 females is also alleged to have stolen goods worth Rs 2,000 from the canteen.

The hospital management also refuted media reports the CCTV cameras were not working. “All the 88 cameras set up using R13.50 lakh are working well. Visuals are examined on a daily basis and no other theft cases were reported from the hospital,” the hospital said in a statement on Friday.