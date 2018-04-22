THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide crackdown on drugs, the anti-narcotics action force has seized a staggering 158 kg of ganja and 303.5 grams of hashish. The narcotic substances were seized in a

month-long drive started on March 16. In a statement, the police said the highest number of ganja seizures were reported in Malappuram district with 66.5 kg being recovered, followed by Thiruvananthapuram city, Kochi city and Kozhikode city. State police chief Loknath Behera said in the statement the crackdown on drugs will be intensified in the coming days. The anti-narcotics squad is being supervised by IG (headquarters) P Vijayan.

Ganja seizures

Thiruvananthapuram

T’Puram city 18.48 kg

T’Puram rural 1.97 kg

Kollam city 5.24 kg

Kollam rural 7.74 kg

Pathanamthitta 1.08 kg

Kochi

Kochi city 13.95 kg

Ernakulam rural 7.172 kg

Alappuzha 2.32 kg

Idukki 2.47 kg

Kottayam 6.02 kg

Thrissur

Thrissur city 126 gm

Thrissur rural 685 gm

Palakkad 2.11 kg

Malappuram 66.5 kg

Kannur

Kozhikode city 0.25 kg

Kozhikode rural 3.88 kg

Wayanad 6.36 kg

Kannur 1.5 kg

Kasargod 366 gm