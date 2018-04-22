THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writing a book is tough, but getting it published is tougher. This is something Vishnu Kanchan, a physiotherapist and BCom graduate found out for himself. Four years back, Vishnu was on a search for a publisher to get his book released. Of the seven publishing houses he approached, four rejected his manuscript at the first stage itself. One didn't even bother to reply, while the other three wanted him to change the storyline, as per their idea.

“My first fiction, My Love Story, was a result of my two year's hard work. After completing the story, I spent days approaching publishers, but all in vain. I was depressed terribly that I destroyed the entire manuscript," he says.

But, not one to be bogged down, Vishnu started googling to learn about publishing. He learnt the techniques of page setting with the help of YouTube tutorials. One of his friends helped him design the cover page of the book and after three months,

'My Love Story' got inked. But, he needed to give a name for the publisher as he didn't want My Love Story to carry a tag of a

self-published one. That's how his publishing firm 'Dream Bookbindery' was born.

It was officially registered as a publishing firm. My Love Story was published in 2016, and it reached over 1.5 lakh readers. It was featured in the best-seller list in North India and also in

the e-book categories across the globe.

But, My Love Story wasn't his first work. He had earlier written short novels "Smile" and "Rail Road 22". In 2017, he had come out with "Summer With Her" and at present, Vishnu is working on "Amy", that will be released next month.

He says: “My dream is to help debut writers. When authors come to me with their manuscripts, I feel blessed. Their satisfaction on seeing their books published makes the effort worthy.”

Dream Bookbindery has published 15 titles till date in a span of one year.