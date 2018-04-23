THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The project launch of the free super speciality hospital for women and children of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust(SSSOT), which will come up at Kanjiradukkam in Kasargod, was held in Dubai recently. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurian inaugurated the function and Mullakkara Ratnakaran MLA presided.

Tata Consulting Engineers are the consultants of the project which will setting up of the hospital without a cash counter. SSSOT founder and executive director K N Anandakumar welcomed the gathering. Sai Gramam UAE chapter office-bearers M Balagopal, Shaji Mohammed, Thampan Poduval, Rasheed Aslam Bin Mohideen, Abusubhan Bin Shamsudeen, Gangadharan Nair, Sreedharan Vellott, Jayakumar C M, Ahraf, C Muneer, Manikandan Meloth and Suresh attended.