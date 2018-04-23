THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has asked various departments to strengthen their internal audit wings and make reports fool-proof to avoid errant officials going scot-free. A strict direction has also been given to complete pending audits before July.

The Finance Department, which issued a revised set of guidelines on internal inspections, said reports submitted by many departments had deficiencies that affect recovery of losses.

As per the guidelines, all departments have been asked to form audit monitoring committees before June 30. The department head should be the committee chairman and the finance officer and junior or senior superintendent should be the members.

The inspection wing should be headed by an official in the rank of junior superintendent or senior superintendent. Project implementation officer or drawing and disbursing officer should not be included in the wing. Those who have faced vigilance or department-level action should also be avoided.

Pending audits up to 2017-18 must be completed before December 31 and reports should be submitted to the audit wing of the Finance Department within 30 days. The proforma for submitting audit reports too have been revised with additional information of errant officials.

The guidelines also warn of action against inspection officials who miss out details in cases in which government suffered financial losses. It is also mandatory to seek explanation from officials concerned before recommending action against them.

The wings have been asked to thoroughly examine registers, files and all documents related with the suspected fraud. Financial losses and exact figures should be given with clarity. Non-reporting of losses will be treated seriously.

Field-level inspections should be made in at least 20 per cent of cases considered by the wing.