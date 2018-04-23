THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham will supervise the probe into the death of Latvian citizen Liga Skromane after her sister Ilze raised suspicions about the death. However, police sources said the exact reason behind the death will be known in two days after the examination of her viscera at the chemical examiner’s Lab.

The autopsy was done on Saturday and a detailed report is expected on Monday. Police sources on Sunday claimed the preliminary examination and feedback from forensic experts have hinted it was not a case of homicide. They said the internal organs of Liga were intact and they couldn’t locate any internal wounds. The bones were also unbroken, they said. “Prima facie, no evidence evolved during the autopsy to point to murder,” said an officer who is part of the probe team. Regarding the severed head, he said it might have happened after the corpse was attacked by stray dogs.

“The bones around the throat were not damaged. Like the head, a foot was also severed. It’s likely to have been bitten off by stray dogs,” he said.Meanwhile, the state government will take up the procedures to repatriate Liga’s body to Latvia.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the government will help to clear any legal hurdles to transport the body. The government will bear the expenses for transporting the body as well as foot the expenses of Ilze’s stay in Kerala.Liga’s family will also be provided Rs 5 lakh as immediate assistance.