THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Women's Commission has registered a suo motu case in the incident where a woman went missing from SAT Hospital. The commission also directed the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner to inquire into the incident and to submit a report within a week. It was on last Tuesday that 21-year-old Shamna, wife of Anshad of Pallickal near Madavoor, went missing from the hospital. Later she was traced to Karunagappally.

Meanwhile, the SAT Hospital had lodged a complaint with the police the other day against 35 people for harassing the hospital staff in connection with the missing of Shamna.The complaint states that Shamna's relatives were staying in the OP building of the hospital for two nights and three days after she went missing. The complaint alleges her relatives broke two doors and damaged a plug point and stole goods worth Rs 2,000 from the hospital canteen.