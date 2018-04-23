THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will soon publish the final notification for revising the salary of the nurses working in private hospitals.

As per the guidelines formulated by the committee constituted by the Ministry of Health, the minimum salary was set as Rs 20,000. But at present, the private nursing staff in state only gets Rs 8,975 as base pay, in line with a notification issued in 2013.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened a meeting to discuss the salary of nurses in private sector where he had promised the minimum salary will remain Rs 20,000. An official release said the Chief Minister's promise was clear evidence the government will ratify the salary hike recommendation.

Once the new notification is issued, private nurses' basic pay will get a twofold hike, while their total salary will increase by over 50 per cent, the government release read. Besides the basic pay, nurses will get revised salary in proportion to the number of beds in hospitals.

After the initial notification on hike of minimum wages was issued, the government received almost 400 complaints. Pinarayi had earlier promised he will issue the final notification before March 31, but could not keep his word as the matter was sub-judice.