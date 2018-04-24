THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 300 people have been evacuated to relief shelters in Thiruvananthapuram taluk so far in view of the serious situation prevailing on the coast due to rough seas. According to the government, 298 people belonging to 112 families have been shifted to various relief camps across the length of the Thiruvananthapuram coastline. Twenty-six families have been shifted to Government UP School, Valiyathura; five families to the LP School, Valiyathura; 17 families have been shifted to the Fisheries Technical School and 32 families to the St Antony’s School in the region.

Twenty-five families have been shifted to the BUDS School, Pettah, and seven families to the port department godown. Further north in Anchuthengu, 197 people belonging to 80 families have been shifted to the St Joseph’s HSS, Anchuthengu. Preliminary reports say 80 houses have been damaged by the battering waves in Anchuthengu alone. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan visited the trouble spots and relief camps in the district.The state government has earmarked `2,000 crore in the state budget for a major project for resettling coastal communities. The government views the problems faced by the fishermen community with due seriousness, he said.

Deputy Speaker V Sasi underscored the need for constructing seawalls and groynes on a war footing in areas including Anchuthengu for protecting the coast. The minister who visited the relief camps at St Antony’s School and BUDS School said steps would be taken to replace certificates for people who have lost them in the coastal erosion. The minister also instructed the District Collector to submit a report on the situation in the district with regard to coastal erosion.

Central research facility seriously damaged

T’Puram: Invading waves have seriously damaged the field research facility of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies at Valiyathura Pier. The foundation of the small building and part of the floor have been washed away, leaving the structure hanging precariously over a cliff-like formation of beach sand. The steps of the building also have been washed away in the recent swells which have left this part of the coast battered. The facility, which ultimately, comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stands close to the Valiyathura Pier.