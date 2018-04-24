THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over a lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination 2018 which got underway at over 300 centres in the country and abroad on Monday.Of the 1,25,332 candidates who had applied, 1,15,449 appeared for Engineering paper I (Physics and Chemistry). The Engineering paper II (Mathematics) examination will be conducted on Tuesday.

Candidates seeking admission to B.Pharm and D. Pharm courses were required to appear for the engineering paper I. Besides the 14 districts in the state, entrance examination centres have been set up in New Delhi (two), Mumbai, and Dubai (one each).