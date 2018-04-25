THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet decided to create 147 posts of police personnel at newly sanctioned seven police stations at Achankovil, Kaipamangalam, Koppam, Thondarnad, Nagaroor, Pinarayi and Puthur. In addition, 77 posts will be redeployed from neighbouring stations. Each station will have 32 posts.

45 posts to be created at the cattle feeds factory at Thiruvangoor, set up by Kerala Feeds Limited

Pay revision for worker category employees at Kerala Livestock Development Board

Posts of 5 non-teaching staff to be created at the Women’s Hostel of Kalpetta NMSM Government College

Vaishnavi of Thrissur, whose family members committed suicide will be given Rs 5 lakh from CMDRF. Social Justice Department to provide necessary support.