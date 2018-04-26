THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chilean poet Raul Zurita, who won the Chilean National Prize for Literature in 2000, has been selected for the Asan World Prize instituted in the memory of poet Kumaran Asan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the prize to Zurita, whose poems have been translated into many languages including Hindi, on April 30 during the Asan World Prize Literary Festival organised to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Kumaran Asan at his birthplace, Kayikkara in Thiruvananthapuram.

The festival will be held from April 29 to May 1.

Zurita survived the purge initiated by the Pinochet regime in Chile. Various competitions will be held for children on April 28. The festival will kick off on April 29 with a ‘Kavya Sangeethayatra’ from Thonnackal to his birthplace, Kayikkara. V Joy MLA will flag off the ‘yatra.’

A national poets’ meet will be held at 5 pm which will be inaugurated by Ashok Vajpey, poet and writer and former chairman of the Lalit Kala Akademi’s National Academy of Arts. Poet Prabha Varma will preside over the function. Poets from various states including Hareesh Trivedi (Hindi), Neela (Kannada), Rati Saxena (Hindi), Babu Pakkanar and Pavithran Theekuni (Malayalam) and Ranganatha (Tamil) will participate in this event. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan will preside over the award function on April 30. Zurita will deliver the Asan World Prize Address.

Poet Satchidanandan, who is the jury member, will present the report. Jury member Sarah Joseph will read out the citation. A general discussion on world poetry, where the audience will get an opportunity to interact with Zurita, will be held at 9.30 am on May 1. A media seminar and young poets’ meet also are planned as part of the literary fest.

The Asan World Prize Literary Festival had been inaugurated on November 1, 2017. Various events, including a poetry meet, various literary events for college and high school students were held as part of the fest. Two books - a novel ‘Aparaswathwam Nirakaram’ by Karavaram Ramachandran and ‘Gowriputhrante Vilaapam’ by B Bhuvanendran’ - also were released as part of the event.