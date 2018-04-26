TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Close on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticising the State Human Rights Commission(SHRC) for allegedly trying to politicise the Varapuzha incident, Law Minister A K Balan and CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also flayed the Commission’s acting chairman P Mohanadas.

Coming down heavily on Mohanadas, Balan said the Rights Panel had no right to demand a CBI probe into the issue. No errant policemen will be in service, he said. Earlier, Kodiyeri said the Rights Panel chief should not behave like the leader of a political outfit. Ideally he should resign and enter politics. Kodiyeri said policemen who resort to high-handedness will not remain in service, he told reporters. Pinarayi had on Tuesday lashed out at Mohanadas for overstepping his mandate.