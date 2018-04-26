THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PSC has decided to introduce ‘confirmation’ system for candidates appearing for the police constable examination scheduled to be held on May 26. PSC chairman M K Sakeer told reporters here the confirmation is meant to generate hall tickets for the exam through a ‘unified downloading system’ and ensuingly the hall tickets downloaded by the candidates from the the PSC website till April 23 have been cancelled.

However, the candidates who had downloaded the hall tickets till April 23 were given the confirmation for attending the exam. They can also download the newly generated hall tickets from the website from May 7 till the scheduled date of the exam. Also, they should follow the instructions given in the new hall tickets.

Those yet to download the hall ticket can generate it by clicking the ‘generate’ button provided in the job profile given on the website. On clicking the button, the requests of the candidates are stored in the server as ‘confirmation’. The last date for getting confirmation is May 6, Sakeer said.

The decision regarding the confirmation system was taken at a PSC meeting last week. Earlier, the PSC had decided to implement a system for all examinations conducted by it from August 15. According to it, the commission will publish an examination calendar every 70 days. It will include the dates for confirming the candidates’ participation and also the date for downloading the hall ticket.