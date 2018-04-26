THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fans of electronic music are having a bad week. The untimely demise of Swedish DJ and musician Avicii still tugs at heartstrings across the world. However, dance music enthusiasts in Kerala are thankful as their spirits are about to receive a musical boost. They will soon witness globetrotting superstar DJ Dyro perform at the third edition of the EDM extravaganza, Island Music Festival.

The 25-year-old artiste, who hails from Leiden, made history when he became the youngest-ever, highest new entry in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll back in 2014. A self-taught music producer Jordy van Egmond, who now runs his own successful record label called WOLV, rose to fame after back-to-back chart-topping releases like Never Say Goodbye. We catch up with the artiste prior to his gig in Kochi.

Running your own record label, WOLV.

I had all these dope tracks flooding up my inbox sent by upcoming music producers that were super talented—most of them were unsigned just trying to hustle and get their music heard in my sets. I thought, why not start our own platform and push what we want to push? I wanted complete control to champion all this new music I was hearing.

Upcoming releases.

Besides Feel It Coming out on MonsterCat records, I have a new release on a label I’m hugely into – keep an eye on my social media outlets for our announcement! I’ll be testing out these unreleased tunes at the festival in Kochi!

Evolving with WOLV.

My own sound had also changed a lot since launching WOLV in 2014—from straight-up EDM to more experimental and heavier stuff. I’ve also built up my own WOLVpack crew where we really are all like a family, the team is great and we’ve thrown epic parties with guests like Ameican artist Valentino Khan out at Amsterdam Dance Event. Onwards and upwards!

Headlining the Island Music Festival

At festivals, I always like to take it bigger, bolder, really blow the faces off people and capture their attention. So yeah, I guess it can get pretty crazy and I know that the Indian fans can really party. So, I hope their energy is just as high as mine.

Tour stops after India

I’ll be off to the USA, a place I always enjoy playing, but I’ll be heading back to Europe. I have a run of club shows there including a gig at World Club Dome—the planet’s biggest club. On April 28 at Bolgatty Island. From 3 pm onwards.