KPCC president MM Hassan having a word with former Union Minister P Chidambaram at the valedictory of the Janamochana Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala look on | B P Deepu

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : People from all sections of society are living in fear under the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader P Chidambaram said. He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function of the Janamochana Yatra led by KPCC president M M Hassan here on Wednesday.“Women, Dalits, children, tribals and minorities are under threat. Life has also become difficult for journalists and small-scale traders. The BJP is trying to divide the country on religious lines; the BJP and Narendra Modi are trying to ‘communalise’ secular India. The BJP Government has cultivated mutual suspicion among communities,” he said.

Chidambaram said the Modi government was challenging the federalist structure of the country by centralising powers. Proposed cuts in devolutions to states are part of this agenda. The NDA Government wants to give more funds to states of their choice. The former finance minister said political violence is a recent threat to the Kerala society. “While the country witnesses communal fascism, Kerala faces political fascism. Attacks and the murders of rival political workers have become common in the state,” he said.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, former KPCC presidents Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, K Muraleedhran MLA, MPs Shashi Tharoor, Kodikunnil Suresh and K V Thomas attended. According to Hassan, the yatra was a big success and helped in drawing attention to the anti-people policies of the state and Central governments. Rs 91 lakh was handed over to the family of Shuhaib who was killed by alleged CPM workers. Tens of thousands of women attended the digital protest against the CPM violence, he said.